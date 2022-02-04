Centre expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Mizoram

On Thursday, the Centre said that most states and Union Territories (UTs) across the country have reported a decline in their COVID-19 tally. During a press brief, joint secretary of Union health ministry Lav Agarwal said that 34 states in India have registered a decline in COVID-19 cases. The states mentioned by the Union Health Ministry included Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra among others. These are some of the states where the active tally is above 50,000.

“There has been a drop in the number of states with more than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, there are 12 states where the active count is between 10,000 and 50,000, while 16 states have less than 10,000 infections currently,” Agarwal said. He said that among the states with over 50,000 active caseload, Kerala is the only one that has witnessed a surge in infection rate. Kerala alone accounts for 24 percent of all active cases in the country. The second state which remains of major concern due to an uptick in fresh cases and positivity rate is Mizoram. "Kerala and Mizoram are witnessing an increase in the number of cases and positivity," said Ministry of Health according to a report in ANI.

“34 States in the country are recording a decline in cases and positivity rate. Kerala and Mizoram are witnessing an increase in the number of cases and positivity,” the Ministry of Health said.

Today, India recorded 172,433 new cases of COVID-19 and 1008 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours. India's total tally of cases increased to over 41,803,318. Maharashtra reported 15,252 new COVID-19 cases, while Delhi saw 2,668 fresh COVID infections.

