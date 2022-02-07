Centre to issue postal stamp in honour of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

In government of India has decided to introduce a postal stamp to honour the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. According to a report in India Today, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the stamp would be an appropriate honour for the 'Nightingale of India'. It will be released as a commemorative stamp.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Lata Mangeshkar's ashes were collected by her nephew Adinath Mangeshkar from Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday. The singer passed away at the age of 92. Famously known as Nightingale of India, was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park with full state honours. The government declared two days of national mourning in remembrance of the singer and the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country. As the news broke, tributes began pouring in for the legendary singer. Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sachin Tendulkar and many others paid their last tribute to the singer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended her funeral and paid his tribute. “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” PM Modi said.

He added, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

