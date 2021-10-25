Centre sends high level team to UP after Zika virus case reported

After UP reported Zika virus case, Union Health Ministry rushed a high-level multidisciplinary team to the state to access the situation. A 57-year-old man from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh tested positive for the Zika virus on October 22.

According to Hindustan Times, a statement by the ministry said the multidisciplinary team comprising an entomologist, public health specialists, and gynaecologist drawn from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, National Centre for Disease Control and RML Hospital, New Delhi has been deployed to assist the state health authorities for control and containment measures of Zika virus disease.

Earlier, Kanpur’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Nepal Singh reportedly confirmed that the IAF officer had a fever for several days after which he was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district. The symptoms that the IAF officer was showcasing were mysterious, hence, the blood sample was collected and sent to Pune for a proper examination. The reports confirmed officer as Zika virus-positive. Reportedly, after his results came out to be positive, the entire area was sanitised by a Municipal Corporation.

Singh also informed that twenty-two more samples of persons who came in contact with the patient and those who had similar symptoms were also sent for examination.

Before UP, cases were detected in Kerala and Maharastra. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), Zika virus is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Symptoms generally include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle, and joint pain, or headaches. Most symptoms can last for two-seven days. It can also be transmitted through sexual intercourse.