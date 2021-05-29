Chandigarh doctors sing Mohammed Rafi & Asha Bhosle’s hit song to deal with stress amid COVID 19

In a new video, medical professionals from Chandigarh were seen performing a duet to reduce stress and anxiety amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.

With the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, India has witnessed a spike in cases. The prolonged crisis has overburdened the health care sector and the country has experienced a lack of adequate resources. In the last few weeks, medical staff across the country has been working relentlessly to help Covid 19 patients battle the deadly virus. Amid these unprecedented times, numerous videos of frontline workers de-stressing and creating a positive environment for patients have surfaced on social media sites.

Now, a new video has been making rounds on the internet. Medical professionals from Chandigarh were seen singing along to Mohammed Rafi & Asha Bhosle’s classic song to help deal with stress and anxiety. Dr Raman Abrol and Dr Biman Saikia performed a duet to Aaja Panchhi Akela Hai from the 1957 film Nau Do Gyarah. The doctors also gave their very own twist to the song by including comical lines in their duet. Netizens were amused to see them effortlessly showcase their talents and spread positivity amid these trying times.

The government has ramped up the vaccination drive programs and people from across the country are heading to vaccination centers to get their dose. The situation is steadily becoming better as people continue to follow the Covid 19 safety guidelines and stay indoors. Social media sites are filled with frontline workers cheering the patients during this difficult time. There are hundreds of inspiring stories that have been shared on the internet which have brought smiles to peoples’ faces amid the lockdown.

Also Read| Here’s the importance of digital healthcare service amid the COVID 19 scenario

Credits :The Indian Express

Share your comment ×