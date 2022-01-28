Chandigarh to reopen schools for classes 10 to 12 from February; Details inside

The COVID-19 cases have started to drop in the country. In many states, the government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and even theatres. Similarly, the Chandigarh administration has also announced that schools will reopen for physical classes of Classes 10 to 12 from February 1. All colleges and universities will also be allowed to reopen and function normally. The administration has also issued relaxation guidelines mentioning that all officials and students of the age group of 18 and above should be fully vaccinated.

The notification reads, “All the students of age group of more than 15 years should have been vaccinated at least for 1st dose while attending offline classes.” Coaching institutions shall be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. The government has also allowed more relaxations which will come into effect from February 1, 2022. Markets can remain open till 10:00 pm. All the activities including boating at Sukhna Lake will be allowed to stay open from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm.

But the shops in the premises of Sukhna Lake will be open subject to compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Maharashtra government has also declared the colleges across the state to reopen from February 1. Only students who have been administered both doses of COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the campus. Schools in the state were shut in the first week of January due to the surge in Coronavirus disease cases, but now the state decided to reopen schools in offline mode.

