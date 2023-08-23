Chandrayaan 3 moon landing live update: India creates history as rover lands on lunar surface

Live coverage of the Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission has successfully landed after a 40-day voyage that began at the Sathish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. All went well and the Vikram lander made a soft lunar landing on August 23 at 6.02 PM IST.

At 5.44 p.m. IST, ISRO initiated the autonomous landing sequence. The Vikram lander has attempted a soft landing on the Moon utilizing its inbuilt computers and logic. While mission controllers at ISTRAC kept a close eye on it, the lander's onboard equipment handled all the heavy lifting.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which crashed into the lunar surface in 2019. The mission's principal goal is straightforward: to demonstrate the space agency's capacity to perform a soft landing on the Moon. India is part of a small and elite club of countries that have successfully landed on the Moon. The club now has three members: the United States, the Soviet Union, and China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises ISRO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised ISRO for creating this mission and added that this is not just India’s win, but India has won with the world. He said now children in India would learn and get influenced but the achievements India has won and more achievements to come. Narendra Modi seemed very pleased and happy and was keenly looking at Chandrayaan-3 when it was landing on the lunar surface.

Know more about Chandrayaan-3

ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission is India's third Moon mission. The goal is to plant a lander and rover on the moon's surface and keep them operational for around one lunar day, or 14 Earth days. The little rover, weighing only 26 kilograms (57 pounds), will be carried to the Moon by the lander. Both spacecraft are outfitted with scientific gear for exploring the surface.

Shortly after landing, one of the Chandrayaan-3 lander's side panels will unfold, forming a ramp for the rover. The lander's belly will be opened, and the rover will drive down the ramp to begin investigating the lunar environment.

The lander and rover will have around two weeks to investigate their surroundings. They are not built to withstand the cold lunar night. The rover can only communicate with the lander, which can communicate with Earth directly. According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter can also be utilized as a backup communications relay.