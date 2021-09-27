Chappal se Cheating: REET 2021 candidate cheats using 'Bluetooth slippers', don't forget to see viral PICS

A candidate appearing for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET, came up with an ingenious idea to cheat in exams – Bluetooth slippers! Yes, you read that right. A REET aspirant tried to cheat in the exam with the help of a Bluetooth device fitted inside his slippers. Although his idea failed as he got caught and detained, netizens have been taken by surprise, as soon as the news hit the web and became viral.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Gulab all set to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh; IMD issues red alert on Sunday

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Government of Rajasthan had taken care to apply all kinds of strict measures to prevent the use of any unfair practices in the examinations. Not only was the Internet connection suspended, but many cops were deployed at various locations as well. According to ANI, the aspirant, who had come to take the exam at Kishangarh, Ajmer, was detained after the invigilators spotted a Bluetooth device in his ear.

ALSO READ: National capital reported zero COVID 19 deaths in last 24 hours; Details Inside

The candidate has been identified as one Ganesh Ram Dhaka aged 28 years. The report further shared that the police had said that the offender had confessed his crime and named one Tuljaram Jat in Bikaner, from whom he reportedly bought the slippers for a whopping Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

Take a look at ANI’s tweet:

Rajasthan: A candidate who had come to write REET exam yesterday at a centre in Kishangarh, Ajmer was detained after bluetooth device was found fitted in his slippers SP Ajmer says, "Bluetooth devices were found in his slippers & ears. He's being questioned after being detained" pic.twitter.com/mbJmJpV9F8 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

ALSO READ: Remarkable feat: Construction labourer’s daughter clears UPSC exams; Says ‘It was my dream for last 15 years’

According to PTI, five other persons were arrested in Bikaner who were involved in the Bluetooth-device cheating racket. “Two of those arrested were gang members who provided the candidates with the slippers,” the report added. Apart from this, in Dausa, police arrested four dummy candidates, while in Jaipur rural, they arrested eight of them. Seven others were also arrested from different places.

The last REET was held in 2018.

ALSO READ: Decision to reopen schools in Mumbai to be taken after Diwali: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar