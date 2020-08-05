  • facebook
From Charni Road station to Chowpatty under water; Videos that show the gravity of Mumbai Rains

Many social media users have now posted videos from across Mumbai as to how the city is experiencing heavy down pours and flooding.
Mumbai
India,mumbai rains,Charni Road stationFrom Charni Road station to Chowpatty under water; Videos that show the gravity of Mumbai Rains
The city of Mumbai has been receiving very heavy rainfall and various parts of the city have reported water logging. Many social media users have now posted videos from across the city where the city is clearly seen experiencing heavy down pours and flooding. The social media users have shared some shocking videos on Twitter. The media has been reporting about severe water logging issues across the city of Mumbai. Many social media users have also posted videos of how water has entered their houses after severe rainfall in the city. A video on Twitter also shows how a tree near the Charni road railway station catches flames, as the city experiences heavy downpour. 

Take a look at the tweets shared by users:

Many users on Twitter have shared their views on the current situation in the city after tremendous rain lashed the city. Some social media users also shared a funny and light-hearted take on the heavy rains lashing the city of Mumbai. Some light-hearted videos also surfaced on Twitter, where the netizens took a funny take on things during such heavy rainfall.

Credits :Twitter

