Chennai cop dons a 'Corona helmet' to scare commuters from stepping out amid Coronavirus lockdown

To stop people from wandering around during this crucial time, a cop in Chennai, Tamil Nadu came out with a Corona helmet to help commuters from stepping out in this lockdown.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown for 21 days due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus in India. He had urged citizens to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. Due to the lockdown, malls, theaters, gyms, shops and everything else except the essential services like hospitals, banks, grocery stores, medical shops will be shut. Inspite of the PM and government officials requesting the citizens to stay indoors, there are some people who are still seen roaming in the road in their bike or cars without being any essential services.

To stop people from wandering around during this crucial time, a cop in Chennai, Tamil Nadu came out with a unique but great idea on how to make such people realise about the dangers of roaming around and to make them stay indoors. In collaboration with a local artist, the cop has made a Corona helmet which is designed loosely based on a close up of what the virus looks like. The helmet somewhat looks scary and will help commuters from stepping out in this lockdown.

The artist, Gowtham, who designed the helmet, told ANI in Chennai that the public at large is not treating the Covid-19 situation seriously. The police personnel, on the other hand, are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped. He came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. He has also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police.

Inspector Rajesh Babu, who was spotted wearing the helmet in Chennai said to ANI, "We take all the steps but still people come out on the streets. Therefore, this corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police. The helmet is an attempt to do something different. When I wear this, the thought of coronavirus comes into the minds of the commuters. Especially, the children react strongly after seeing this and want to be taken home."

An Indian traffic policeman has taken coronavirus awareness to new levels by hitting the streets clad in a newly-devised accessory: the 'coronahelmet' pic.twitter.com/Wh8loNzTfu — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2020

