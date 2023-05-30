PICS: Chennai Super Kings lifts IPL 2023 trophy; MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva joins the team to celebrate

Chennai Super Kings has lifted the IPL 2023 trophy, leaving the entire nation overwhelmed with happiness. The celebrated team, which is led by the famous cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is winning the IPL trophy for the fifth time in the history of the game. The big success came after a slowdown in the final games, which was caused by unexpected rains. However, things went back to normal soon, and the audiences witnessed an edge-of-the-seat match between CSK and Hardik Pandya-led team, Gujarat Titans.

Team Chennai Super Kings celebrates the win with Ziva Dhoni

As you may know, Captain Cool MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and their little daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad among the audience, to cheer for CSK. An adorable picture of Ziva, who was seen praying for her daddy dearest's match, had gone viral on the internet hours before the match began.

After the match ended on a high note and CSK won the IPL 2023 trophy beating Gujarat Titans, the team members celebrated their 5th victory by holding the trophy and posing for pictures. Ziva Singh Dhoni surprised the audience by joining her father and the rest of the team members in their success celebrations. Along with Ziva, another kid who is reportedly related to one of the team members, is also seen in the pictures. MS Dhoni's daughter proudly held the trophy, as she posed with team CSK.

Check out the Chennai Super King team's pictures, below:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings beats Gujrat Titans; CSK lifts the trophy for 5th time