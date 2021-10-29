Chhath Puja 2021: Centre to release song by folk singer Sharda Sinha to raise COVID 19 awareness

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry announced to release of the audio-visual song by renowned folk and classical singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha.

The decision has been taken to seek 'Jan-Bhagidari' towards observance of COVID safe behaviour during the upcoming Chhath Puja. The classical singer in the video also urges people to take both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest in order to defeat the pandemic.

The song, which is part of the ongoing PSA series under the title of 'Zara Sochiye', focuses on COVID-19 safe behaviour during the upcoming festivals. According to a report in ANI, under the 'Zara Sochiye' series, 13 videos have already been released. The videos aim to create public awareness regarding COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and importance of vaccination.

Previously on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Centre's plan to launch the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign. "We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," tweeted the Minister.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 16,156 new COVID-19 cases . With the new cases, the active caseload now stands at 1,60,989. The number is the lowest in 243 days and constitutes 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Talking about the testing, in the last 24 hours India saw a total of 12,90,900 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.44 crore (60,44,98,405) cumulative tests.