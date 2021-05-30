Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray EXTENDS lockdown in Maharashtra; Warns public to not take pandemic lightly

Uddhav Thackeray recently announced that the state of Maharashtra will be extending its lockdown till the 15th of May. Scrolls own for more on this.

As India’s fight with COVID-29 gets tougher, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced some news. Today, Thackeray announced the extension of lockdown in the entire state by 15 days. While fighting the second wave, the CM also warned people to not take the virus lightly and keep on fighting the fight against the lethal disease. Considering there could potentially be a third wave in-store, the politician reiterated that people should be aware of the seriousness.

Thackeray also announced welfare packages for various sections of society. “Our COVID-19 figures are high even today. They are commensurate to the peak of the first wave…. The death rate has gone down as compared to the first wave," he said via Times Now. Elaborating on the measures to prevent the virus, he said, “We are putting in place restrictions and not a strict lockdown." “There are a few districts in Maharashtra where numbers are going high, especially in rural areas. We need to control this," he said.

Maharashtra reported 18,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its lowest one-day count since mid- March this year, which took the tally to 57,31 815, the health department said. The death of 402 patients during the day pushed the number of fatalities to 94,844, it said. This is the lowest single-day infection count since March 16, when the state had added 17,864 cases. On Saturday, the state had recorded 20,295 positive cases and 443 fatalities.

