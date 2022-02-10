Schools and coaching institutes to reopen in hybrid mode from February 14 in Chandigarh

With COVID-19 cases decreasing in the nation, the government in many states has decided to re-open schools with full capacity. Chandigarh administration has also decided to lift the COVID-19 restrictions in the city. The administration has lifted the night curfew order and has allowed schools for all classes and coaching institutes to re-open with full capacity in hybrid mode from February 14. The news was shared by news agency ANI. Apart from this tourist places will be reopened.

“Schools for all classes and coaching institutes to re-open with full capacity in hybrid mode from Feb 14; Night restrictions lifted. Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden to reopen from Feb 12: Chandigarh Administration,” ANI tweeted. The State Disaster Management Authority, UT, Chandigarh, in its latest official release stated that the restrictions on the movement of individuals from 12:30 AM to 5 AM for all the non-essential activities are removed.

All restrictions due to COVID-19 in markets, shops, mandis, establishments, malls, restaurants, hotels, bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, museums, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spas and health centres are removed. As per the orders, gatherings for any purpose should be restricted to 200 persons indoors and 500 persons for outdoors.

Any breach of this order shall invite action under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code alongside with other applicable laws, the order also read.

