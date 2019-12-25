Christmas 2019: Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota turns into a Santa and poses with girls

Singer Anup Jalota becomes a Santa and poses with girls at Christmas celebrations.

As we celebrate Christmas today, many celebrities too are seen prepping themselves to welcome Santa and sing Christmas carols. On the occasion, a video of singer Anup Jalota has surfaced on social media that has taken the internet by storm. The Bhajan Samrat is seen dressed as Santa Claus, with a white beard and red cap. This seems to be another avatar of the singer altogether as he is seen singing jingle bells on the rhythm of the tabla and posing with girls in the pictures.

The former Bigg Boss contestant also cuts a cake with his Christmas tribe. The picture shows two girls plant a kiss on his cheeks. Anup Jalota, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 12, came in the discussion as he entered the show with partner Jasleen Matharu. However, later he rubbished the dating rumours saying that entering the show with Jasleen was nothing more than a game tactic.

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu will also be seen in a film together. The shooting of their film has already begun and it is titled Woh Meri Student Hai. Recently, the film mahurat was launched post which the two began filming. Directed by Kesar Matharu, Woh Meri Student Hai will mark Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu's first film together.

Credits :Instagram

Read More