Christmas 2021: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Santa Claus’ sand sculpture with 5,400 roses

Well-known international sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik impressed art lovers with yet another massive creation. On the eve of Christmas, the artist created a huge sand sculpture of Santa Claus at Puri beach in Odisha.

What was unique this time in his art was the usage of roses in the masterpiece. Sudarsan sculpted the sand Santa Claus with an installation of 5,400 red roses and other flowers to reflect the message "Merry Christmas, Enjoy your Christmas with COVID guidelines,” he wrote while sharing a glimpse on his Twitter handle.

Reportedly, the artist's 50ft long and 28ft wide sand sculpture of Santa Claus took eight hours for carving and two days for preparation, with the help from his sand art institute to complete the art installation.

"I hope this will set a new record in the record book," said Mr Sudarsan, a Padma Shri awardee known for his topical sand art.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the festival and said, “Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.”

Even, President Ram Nath Kovind also extended best wishes to the citizens on Christmas via tweet. He said, "Merry Christmas to fellow citizens, especially to our Christian brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. On this joyous occasion, let us resolve to build a society that is based on the values of justice & liberty and adopt the teachings of Jesus Christ in our lives.”