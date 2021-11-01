Cinema halls allow 100% capacity in Delhi; Schools reopen for all classes with COVID 19 guidelines

The COVID 19 pandemic, which had changed the way we live, had also changed the way we looked at life. While it took a massive toll on several industries, with a complete nationwide lockdown, things are gradually coming back on track. Not just the public transport has begun to function, the companies have also opened up along with theatres functioning at 50% capacity. Amid this, there have been speculations about the opening of the schools. And now as per the recent update, the schools have finally opened from today for all classes.

This isn’t all. As per the new guidelines, the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to re-open in full capacity. Besides, there has been a hike in the number of people attending wedding functions and funerals from 100 to 200. To note, the theatres which were shut in April this year after the second wave of COVID 19 had hit, they were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity in the last week of July. Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had announced the re-opening of schools for all classes from November 1 last week.

It was also reported that while the school will open from Monday, the online classes will continue to function. Talking about it, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated, “The government, the officials in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and experts are of the opinion that suspension of in-person classes in schools is tremendously affecting overall growth in children. The authority feels it is now safe to restart schools fully. From November 1, all public and private schools will be allowed to open all classes for in-person attendance”.

Credits: India Today/ Getty Images


