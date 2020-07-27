Cinemas likely to reopen in August with several restrictions as Unlock 3 phase approaches: Report

While India grapples to control its rising coronavirus cases, it will be important to see how theatre owners and multiplex chains will function.

One of the first few establishments to face a total shutdown in March 2020 were cinema halls and gyms across the country. Now, as the government is slowly easing restrictions and life is crawling back to the new normal, latest reports state that government is considering to reopen cinema halls. According to a latest report in NDTV, sources revealed that movie theatres and gyms are likely to be reopened with a lot of restrictions as part of the Unlock 3 phase.

Earlier reports had revealed that an association of cinema halls had recommended the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to allow re-opening of theatres and functioning at 25 to 30 per cent capacity. Film trade analyst on Sunday had revealed that there is a possibility of theatres re-opening in August. "Great news. Cinemas to get permission to reopen from 1st August, says a reliable source," Nahta had tweeted.

While India grapples to control its rising coronavirus cases, it will be important to see how theatre owners and multiplex chains will function. States like Bihar and Tamil Nadu continue to be under lockdown, whereas Maharashtra's spike in cases is far from going down.

“We’re extremely hopeful of getting permissions starting August and hope to resume across states by the end of September," Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said in an interview to Mint. As per the Mint report, theatre chains will completely do away with physical tickets and everything is set to go digital. Right from entering the theatre to ordering food to getting scanned, multiplex chains have already put in place a plethora of measures.

