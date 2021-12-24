Civil Aviation Ministry issues new guidelines for travellers flying to New Delhi; Read here

The spike in the daily count of Covid positive cases, including those due to the Omicron variant has led to an atmosphere of worry and caution across the country. Due to this, the Civil Aviation Ministry has issued new guidelines for those travellers who are flying into New Delhi.

On Thursday, the Central Ministry took to its official Twitter handle and posted the State-wise quarantine guidelines. “Attention Travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures and be a #COVID_Hero #TravelSafeTravelMindfully,” the tweet read.

Here is a quick overview of the guidelines issued for passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

1. Random sample collection will be carried out for passengers arriving from those states which have a rise in Covid-19 cases. Passengers will be allowed to exit after sample collection.

2. Thermal screening will be carried out for all arriving passengers.

3. Passengers travelling on a connecting flight and not leaving the station in transit station will station are requested to refer to the guidelines of the respective final destination arrival state.

4. Passengers who are found Covid-19 positive will be quarantined either at home or at CCC/CHC hospitals for 10 days.

5. All domestic passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

6. Destination airports/states should carry out thermal screening post-arrival.

7. International arrivals can check out the guidelines by visiting the Airport Authority of India (AAI) website.

In other news, the Central government has asked states and UTs to not let their guard down and be fully alert and prepared to fight the new wave of COVID-19.

