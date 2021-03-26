CM Uddhav Thackeray announces midnight curfew in Maharashtra from 28 March, malls to shut post 8 PM

To tackle rising Covid 19 cases, a state-wide midnight curfew will come into effect from 28 March, Sunday in Maharashtra.

To tackle the speedily rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Government on Friday announced strict restrictions that will fall into place. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that a state-wide midnight curfew will come into effect from 28 March, Sunday. The news was confirmed by ANI as its tweet read, "Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of 28th March. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon: Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office."

Apart from the midnight curfew, the government has also called for a shutdown of malls post 8 PM. "Malls are directed to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am: Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office," a ANI tweet read.

Check out the tweets below:

Malls are directed to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am: Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

#CORRECTION | Night curfew to be imposed in Maharashtra from the night of 28th March. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster management and rehabilitation department soon: Maharashtra's Chief Minister Office pic.twitter.com/wq4cUTgZrs — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

With Covid19 cases in Mumbai rising at a breakneck speed, the Maharashtra government and the BMC have been appealing to citizens to wear a mask and take appropriate measures while moving outdoors.

Several Bollywood celebrities in the last few days have also tested positive. Aamir Khan, Tara Sutaria, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Rohit Saraf are some of the actors who have tested positive over the last few weeks.

ALSO READ: From Tara Sutaria to Aamir Khan: Bollywood actors who tested positive for COVID in 2021

Share your comment ×