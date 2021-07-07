CM Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar & Aditya Thackeray reach Dilip Kumar's home to pay their last respects

Apart from the film fraternity, several Mumbai-based politicos arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence to pay their last respects. Take a look at the photos below.

Indian cinema lost one of its brightest gems on 7 July, Wednesday, as Dilip Kumar passed away at the PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar. The veteran star was being treated for age-related illnesses and was admitted for the second time in the month of June. As news of Dilip Kumar's demise's trickled in one early Wednesday morning, several fans began flooding social media as they remembered his silver screen brilliance.

Apart from social media tributes, several personalities arrived at the legendary actor's residence in the suburbs of Mumbai to bid their last goodbye. While Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and Dharmendra among others were seen, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray were also seen arriving at Dilip Kumar's residence.

Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle, which was being managed by a family friend Faisal Farooqui, confirmed the actor's demise. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," Farooqui tweeted.

The Thackeray's came together and headed straight towards the residence. Following them, NCP's Sharad Pawar was seen arriving in his black SUV along with Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik. Take a look at the photos below:

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar Demise: Saira Banu, family and friends leave hospital with actor's mortal remains; PHOTOS

Share your comment ×