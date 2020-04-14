CM Uddhav Thackeray urges migrant workers to avoid panic; says COVID 19 crisis should not be politicized

The CM in his address stated that Maharashtra as a state is taking all the measures to prevent the situation from getting out of hands.

The Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had an important message for the people. The CM in his address stated that Maharashtra as a state is taking all the measures to prevent the situation from getting out of hands. CM Uddhav Thackeray further said that the migrant workers have no reason to worry. He goes on to add that as it was the last day of the lockdown many migrants residing in the location of Bandra thought that they could take the train home, as the lockdown would be over. CM Uddhav Thackeray says that someone started this rumour that the trains will start running and they could return to their native homes.

Thackeray mentions how the migrant workers who are now in Maharashtra have no reason to worry, and they will be given all the necessities that are required for them till the lockdown is active. The Chief Minister gives a stern warning that there was absolutely no need to politicize the topic of the outbreak with respect to the migrant workers in the state. The Maharashtra CM said in his address, that he has requested the centre to start the supply of dal, alongside rice which is to be provided for the people. He goes on to say that under the Shiv Bhojan nearly 80,000 meals are been distributed. The CM also goes on to say that the state has made sure there are doctors in the areas where migrants workers are residing.

He also mentions that the migrants are been given two meals a day. The CM stated that the state is also increasing the capacity of COVID-19 testing. CM Uddhav Thackeray makes sure to urge the migrants to stay calm and abide by the lockdown rules and regulations, as the country will collectively overcome the Coronavirus scare.

