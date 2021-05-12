Coimbatore constable donates 1 month's salary to COVID 19 relief fund after witnessing plight of families

S Babu, a grade-1 constable with the rural armed reserve police, witnessed the plight of several families and decided to donate his entire salary.

As millions of families across India are battling for lives or losing their loved ones to the deadly Covid 19 pandemic, several others are doing their bit to help those affected. One such person is a cop from Coimbatore who recently donated his entire month's salary to the chief minister’s public relief fund for Covid-19. According to a report in TOI, 36-year-old S Babu, a grade-1 constable with the rural armed reserve police, witnessed the plight of several families when he visited the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

When S Babu realised the struggle of several families at the hospital, he decided to forgo of his 1 month salary to help those in dire need. Speaking to the publication, he informed, "I noticed a lot of ambulances that were waiting at the hospital with Covid-19 patients, who were struggling without getting enough oxygen. So, I decided to donate my one-month salary to the chief minister’s public relief fund for Covid-19."

"Many don’t know the value of people’s lives and don’t bother about others’ health. People should work with the government to contain the virus spread," S Babu added. This is not the first time that the constable carried out this noble deed. Last year, too, S Babu donated to the CM's Covid 19 relief fund.

