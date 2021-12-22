Cold wave gets severe in Kashmir, famous Dal Lake freezes; See PICS

Kashmir is one of the most gorgeous places to visit in India. Tourists come from far off to witness the natural beauty of this man-made heaven. Well, one of the most-visited tourist attractions in Srinagar is Dal lake. It is quite famous and tourists love to go for a shikara ride in the lake. But now with the temperatures at most places in Kashmir dropping further due to the cold tightening its grip in the Valley, it has resulted in the freezing of water supply lines and water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake, in several areas.

Yes! You heard that right. The famous Dal lake of Kashmir has completely frozen and a thick fog also engulfed many parts of the valley, including the city, in the morning, reducing visibility. According to reports in NDTV, a meteorological department official said that the minimum temperature at night settles several degrees below freezing point. Srinagar, which is also considered the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 7.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, he said.

The minimum temperature in the city Friday night was over six degrees below the normal for this time of the year, he added. The city had recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which was the coldest night in Srinagar since 1991.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the Gulmarg tourist resort settled at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius slightly up from minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the night earlier.

