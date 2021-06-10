Comedian Danish Sait marries fiancée Anya Rangaswami in a private ceremony; Kubbra Sait sends best wishes

As Danish Sait and Anya Rangaswami tie the knot, sister Kubbra Sait is over the moon and wished the best to the newlyweds.

Actor-Comedian Danish Sait has all the reasons to grin ear to ear today as he has tied the knot with his fiancée Anya Rangaswami. It was an intimate ceremony in presence of closed family members and friends. To note, Danish made the announcement on social media after he had exchanged rings with his ladylove a day after their registered wedding on June 9. He also shared pics from the intimate ceremonies and it was all about love and endless laughter.

The lovebirds opted for simple traditional wear for the D-Day. While Anya wore green suit paired with magenta dupatta, Danish wore brown kurta for their registered wedding. On the other hand, the new bride look stunning in six yard of pure grace and Danish complemented her well in a maroon kurta as he hugged his ladylove. He captioned post as, “Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love.”

Take a look at Danish Sait and Anya Rangaswami’s pics:

For the uninitiated, Danish, who happens to be Kubbra Sait’s brother, is known as Mr Nags on RCB Insider Show. Needless to say, Kubbra is over the moon with her brother’s wedding. Sharing the similar pics on social media, she wrote, “The babies are married…. With you both the best forever to come. #LotsOfLove #WeddingDay #Love #BrotherIsMarried”. On the other hand, celebs like Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza etc also sent congratulatory wishes to the newlyweds.

