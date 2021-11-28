Comedian Munawar Faruqui on shows getting cancelled repeatedly: I'm done, I think this is the end

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has made headlines ever since he was arrested by the Indore police in January 2021 for jokes that “he was going to crack” at a show slated to be held in the city. As per reports, the complaint was filed by a BJP MLA’s son who cited that Faruqui's jokes would be offensive.

Since then, the comedian's shows have been repeatedly cancelled across Mumbai, Goa and now Bengaluru. On 28 November, Faruqui was set to perform 'Dongri to Nowhere' in Bengaluru and had sold more than 600 tickets for his gig. However, according to a report in The News Minute, Bengaluru police informed the Good Shepherd Auditorium management to cancel the event citing the possibility of a law and order situation.

Taking to Instagram, Faruqui announced that the show has been cancelled. He wrote, "I think this is The End. My name is Munawar Faruqui. And That's been my time, you guys were wonderful audience. A Good bye! Im done. (sic)" In his Instagram post, the comedian revealed that the show was planned almost a month ago.

His team had also reached out to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's organisation to generate charity from the show's sale proceeds. He stated, as suggested by the organisation, they agreed to not label it a charity show. Faruqui also added that in the last two months, he's been forced to cancel as many as 12 shows across India.

With the announcement, Faruqi captioned it, "Nafrat jeet gai, Artist haar gaya. (Hate won, the artist has lost) Im done! Goodbye.

INJUSTICE." The Gujarat-based comedian received immediate support and backing in the comments section from his fellow comedians and fans.

