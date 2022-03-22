Common University Entrance Test to take place in July first week; Will be conducted in 13 languages

The admission process in the Indian University Colleges is all set to begin soon and the students are already gearing up for the same. But ahead of the admission to the prestigious universities, a new decision has been taken to conduct the first-ever mandatory common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate courses in the 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the next academic session. It is reported that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted in the first week of July.

For the uninitiated, CUET will be a computerised exam that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is reported that the pattern of the test will be announced soon and the application window for the exam will open from April first week. UGC has also stated that the common university entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi and Odia. The notice issued by UGC in this regard also stated, “The CUET may also be adopted by the State/Private/Deemed to be universities”.

Talking about it, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, “From the 2022-23 academic year, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. All the central universities will have to consider CUET scores for admissions to their programmes”. He also asserted that the syllabus of CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT.

To note, the implementation of CUET will put an end to Delhi university’s cut off system which were announced every year on the basis of Class 12 board results. While the admission to the undergraduate courses in these 45 universities will be based on CUET results, this means that the class 12 marks will not count for admission. In fact, it is reported that the universities can have passing marks in Class 12 board exams as an eligibility criterion for the test.