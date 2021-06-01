UP cop wins over the internet for feeding homeless elderly woman amid COVID 19 pandemic; See Viral PIC

A viral photo of a policeman from Uttar Pradesh, feeding an old and homeless woman has touched many hearts and the netizens can’t stop praising the cop. Take a look at the tweets below.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought forth many acts of kindness which often make way to social media. The frontline workers have not only been working tirelessly, risking their lives, but also they try to help the poor and needy during these tough times. Recently, a photo of a policeman from Uttar Pradesh, feeding an old and homeless woman has taken the internet by storm. The cop's heartfelt gesture is winning the internet. Netizens couldn’t stop praising him and flooded Twitter with tweets about him.

The photo was shared by Paralympian Rinku Hooda on his Twitter handle. Alongside it, he wrote in Hindi, “पुलिस का एक चेहरा ऐसा भी होता है #Salute (This is also a side of police).” In no time, the picture went viral and touched millions of hearts. The comments section is full of words of appreciation and respect for the policeman. One user commented, “Hats off to that officer.... (sic).” Another wrote, “Good work sir ji jay hind (sic).”

“Hum jinda hai, because humanity jinda hai.... If we can help someone, we must do so (sic),” another comment read. One netizen said, "Proud of you brother (sic).”

Take a look at the post & tweets below:

Good job @Uppolice. Keep such good work up. — Abhyudaya (@V_Abhyudaya) May 31, 2021

Good job @Uppolice. Keep such good work up. — Abhyudaya (@V_Abhyudaya) May 31, 2021

Hats off to that officer.... — Chandankumar (@Chandan69096475) May 31, 2021

Proud of you brother — Daliya (@Dc42462778) May 31, 2021

Salute hai Sir Aapko — Bala G (@BalaG68772952) May 31, 2021

This is not the first time when a cop has won our hearts with his kind gesture. Earlier, photos of a Delhi cop carrying an elderly woman in his arms went viral on the internet. It is heartwarming to see people coming together and helping each other during these distressing times.

Credits :Rinku Hooda Twitter

