Coronavirus: 11 year old girl from Hyderabad wins hearts as she donates pocket money to help the needy people

Ridhi Vangapally from Hyderabad donated her pocket money to help the poor and needy people amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Read on!

We all have heard of Bollywood celebrities extending their support and solidarity towards the relief funds for Coronavirus. From Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal to Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and others, a host of B-town celebs have pledged their support towards the COVID relief funds but a piece of news that was heartwarming, to say the least, was when it was reported that an 11-year-old girl from Hyderabad donated her entire pocket money to help the people suffering from COVID. Not just this, it is also being said that this young girl raised funds from her friends, family and ran an online campaign to provide relief to poor people affected by the ongoing lockdown.

Going by the name of Ridhi Vangapally who hails from Hyderabad, this young girl’s initiative is called ‘Care-one’ and Ridhi, currently studying in Class 6, as we speak, has raised approximately Rs 9.2 lakh under her initiative. In an interview, Ridhi said that what inspired her to start this initiative is when she saw that hundreds of people, due to the pandemic, are struggling for basic necessities and hadn’t eaten for days and therefore, she decided to help them with her pocket money. Ridhi’s mother, too, added that after collecting money from her pocket mony, Ridhi made a list of the basic needs, the cost and how long supplies last for a family of four. “She came up with a supply kit. She was initially able to raise Rs 1.3 lakh from family members which we used to supply 200 kits on April 2 with the help of Cyberabad police,” shared Ridhi’s mother.

Also, Ridhi’s family started a crowd funding page on social media where Ridhi penned a long letter urging people to contribute towards the cause and this crowdfunding platform helped Ridhi raise 6.2 lakh out of the total amount with the help of which she and her family are currently in the process of procuring around 1,000 kits for distribution.

Times of India

