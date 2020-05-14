Coronavirus: 85 year old woman from Tamil Nadu sells Re 1 Idli to feed migrants amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, 85-year-old-woman from Tamil Nadu sells Re 1 Idli to feed migrants amid lockdown; Read on

Amidst the death numbers of Coronavirus patients on a surge and news of people testing positive for the infection multiplying with every passing day, one piece of news that comes as a ray of hope and reaffirms our belief in humanity was the news of a 85-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu helping the migrant workers, who are out of work, by feeding them idli for a mere Re. 1. That’s right! As we all know, many migrants have been facing difficulties due to the coronavirus lockdown and being daily wage earning people, they are finding it difficult to survive the lockdown and in the midst of the crisis, an old woman from Tamil Nadu has turned messiah for them.

85-year-old K Kamalathal from Tamil Nadu is selling idlis for just Re 1 from the last 30 years, and despite the lockdown, when most of the people are experiencing losses in their businesses, the old lady continues to provide idlis at a mere Re. 1 so that migrants labourers who are stuck can avail the food. Yes, and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif shared the picture of the woman on Twitter and alongside the photo, he wrote, “K Kamalathal ji, an 85-year-old woman, from Tamil Nadu who is selling idlis for just 1 for the last 30 years. Even in the lockdown, despite the losses, she says, "Many migrant labourers are stuck here." Her selfless service is an inspiration…”

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest address to the nation, he announced a economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to help make India self-reliant. Also, the Prime Minister flagged that the deadly virus may be part of our lives for a long time, and talking about the nationwide tally, the figures have crossed 70,000. Sadly, as per reports, the death toll also neared 2,300, while over 22,000 people have recovered from the disease so far. In his address to the nation, PM Modi, with regard to the fourth phase of the lockdown, said that, beginning May 18, the lockdown would be totally different with new rules and guidelines and these rules would be announced later after taking into account feedback from all chief ministers.

