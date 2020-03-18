Coronavirus in Bangalore Update: Govt to airlift Kannadigas from Italy; here are the latest news and updates

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus Update in Bangalore: Check out the latest news regarding COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru. Read on to know more.

The deadly novel Coronavirus has swept across the globe. There is a sense of panic everywhere as there is no vaccine and cure for the same. The frontline defense in the battle against the same is self-quarantine and maintaining basic hygiene practices. For the unversed, World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared Coronavirus as a "controllable" pandemic. The coronavirus disease has killed over 7,000 people and has infected more than 1 lakh people worldwide.

Speaking of Bangalore, the states of affairs in Bangalore and other regions of Karnataka such as Kalaburgi among others are grim. For the unversed, a doctor who had treated a Coronovirus-infected passed away in Kalaburagi last week. He had tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking of the numbers, the total number of cases in Karnataka, as of today, is 12 including a one death case.

State, as well as the central government, is trying its best to contain the spread of the virus by advising and implementing preventive measures.

Coronavirus in Bangalore: Read on to find out the latest news of the state amid dreaded epidemic:

One of the two new patients is a 20-year-old woman. She had come down from the United Kingdom. The other, a 60-year-old, is a contact of another senior citizen who died recently in Kalaburagi.

Centre may airlift 400 Kannadigas from Italy soon.

The state government is coordinating with the center to ensure the safe return of several Kannadigas who are stranded in Italy. For the unversed, Italy is the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Around 150 out of 400 are students.

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has called for an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss preventive measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

SWR hiked platform ticket prices at five railway stations. Platform tickets at five major railway stations in Bengaluru will cost five times more than the usual fare till March 31.

The South Western Railway has decided to hike the platform ticket fare from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at railway stations:

KSR Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Cantonment, Yeswantpur, Yelahanka, and Krishnarajapuram. The new move has not went well with the passengers.

The helpline number of Bangalore is 104 and the central helpline number is +91-11-23978046. The email id: ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com.

Following are the helpline numbers of all states and UTs:

