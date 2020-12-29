Coronavirus Breaking News: Six UK returnees found Covid positive with the new variant genome

India has suspended all flights to and from the UK after the country announced new the strain of the virus.

Six people who have returned to India from the United Kingdom have been tested COVID positive with a new variant genome. Altogether 500 people had undergone the test at the Delhi airport and out of which six have been found positive. They have been kept under isolation in the government health care facilities. As per the orders, their close contacts have also been put under quarantine to curb the further spread of the disease. Recently, the Indian government had banned all flights going and coming from the UK.

The ban came after the UK announced that a new strain of coronavirus has been discovered. Many countries have also banned flights from the UK. ANI tweeted, “Six UK returnees found positive for new UK variant genome.” India has suspended all flights to and from the UK between December 23 and December 31. As per reports four flights have landed in Delhi from the UK. The government has also released a statement saying that the situation is being watched and all necessary precautions are being taken. The UK is under one month of lockdown after the discovery.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that the new strain of the virus maybe up to 70 percent more transmissible that than the current one. Meanwhile, India has recorded 10,224,797 among 16,072 are fresh cases.

COVID-19: Six UK returnees found positive for new UK variant genome pic.twitter.com/yB79DCZpgf — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

The death toll has climbed to 148,190. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The government has been asking people to follow the protocols as given in accomplice to Coronavirus.

Also Read: After Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul confirms testing negative for COVID 19; Thanks fans for their love and prayers

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI and Getty Images

Share your comment ×