Coronavirus cases in India reach 107; Maharashtra surpasses Kerala as 12 more people test positive

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that the total number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease increased to 107. Read to know more:

The most-talked about thing in India right now is Coronavirus. The entire world is battling Coronavirus at the moment and hence, several tournaments have been called off. Just a few days back, in India, the number of cases of Coronavirus had reached 83 and two deaths had been confirmed in Bangalore and New Delhi but it looks like the virus has been spreading wide. 12 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, which brings it to a total number of 31 so far. As reported by Indian Express, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that the total number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease increased to 107.

32 fresh cases were recently reported from Maharashtra which brought up the total number of positive cases to 107 in India. On Sunday, a 59-year-old woman was tested positive. The woman had a travel history to Russia. 10 persons including three from Kerala, five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi had been tested positive but have been recovered and discharged. On Sunday, Kochi airport officials said that a Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Kochi which was carrying 286 passengers was grounded before it's take-off as one person, who was a UK tourist was tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had tweeted about a group of 218 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Milan in Italy and had reached the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi. He said, “218 Indians including 211 students from Milan landed in Delhi. All will be quarantined for 14 days. GoI is committed to reach out to Indians in distress, wherever they are!Appreciate Govt. of Italy for their support and team @IndiainItaly.”

234 Indians stranded in #Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 14, 2020

Many celebrities, politicians and cricketers have also have been raising awareness via social media by urging people to follow preventative measures.

Credits :Indian Express

