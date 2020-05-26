Coronavirus crisis: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations postponed by Wadala GSB Mandal to February 2021

The GSP Mandal of Wadala has postponed the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi to February 2021 because of the Coronavirus crisis. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus crisis has adversely affected the entire country just like the rest of the world. Maharashtra is among the worst affected states and all the necessary measures have been taken to curb the situation as soon as possible. Ganesh Chaturthi is among the most widely celebrated festivals in the state and every one is aware of the same. However, this year, it seems like it will be impossible to conduct the festival with great pomp and show like the previous years.

Keeping in mind the current situation, the GSB Sarvajanik Mandal of Wadala has decided to postpone the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to February 2021. For the unversed, this mandal is considered to be one of the oldest and richest ones in Mumbai. Mukund Kamat, the trustee secretary of GSB Mandal has confirmed the same stating that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the people.

The Wadala GSB Mandal conducts Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for ten days which is attended by lakhs of devotees every year. However, this year, it will be impossible for the committee to manage the crowds and follow the guidelines which are being provided by the WHO. However, the shocking part here is that many other Mandals have, however, decided to go forward with the celebrations which will begin from August 22, 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

