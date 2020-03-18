Coronavirus Crisis: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on COVID 19 & its combat measures on March 19, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the entire nation tomorrow i.e. on March 19, 2020, at 8 pm. He will be highlighting the issue of COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

Just like every other country, people in India are trying hard to combat Coronavirus by adopting hygienic measures and social distancing. The deadly virus has gripped the entire world and has taken a toll on everyone’s lives directly or indirectly. The government has already issued orders for the shutdown of schools, colleges, offices, gymnasiums, malls, multiplexes, and other organizations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In the midst of all this, our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an important announcement.

He will be addressing the entire nation tomorrow i.e. on March 19, 2020, at 8 pm. He will also be talking about the Coronavirus scare and the efforts to combat it. This has been mentioned in a tweet on the Prime Minister’s official Twitter handle. Well, this has become necessary anyways as the masses are gripped in the fear of COVID-19. The PM’s speech will play a crucial role in creating awareness among everyone regarding the entire situation.

PM Shri narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. — PMO India (PMOIndia) March 18, 2020

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected multiple countries around the world. International flights have been called off and people have resorted to self-isolation. Screenings have been made mandatory in almost all public places. Moreover, government organizations and other independent organizations have been trying their best to create awareness among people about COVID-19 and the precautionary measures to be taken to avoid the same.

