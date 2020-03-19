Coronavirus Crisis: PM Narendra Modi announces Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020; Asks people not to step out

PM Modi Speech On Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi has announced Janta Curfew on March 22, 2020, amid the Coronavirus crisis. Read on to know what he has to say about the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the nation today i.e. on March 19, 2020. He has spoken in detail about the Coronavirus crisis. Modi Ji has praised the way in which people in India have come forward and tried to fight the deadly virus in their own way. However, he has also added that it won’t be wrong to say that our country is free from the COVID 19 scare even if the health tolls are lower as compared to other countries.

The Prime Minister has made an important announcement that is related to the Janta Curfew which everyone needs to follow on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He has asked people to remain confined to their homes and not to step out in between 7 am to 9 pm on the assigned day. According to him, it will be India’s way to fight the deadly Coronavirus. He has also asked the citizens to acknowledge all the doctors, nurses, journalists, etc. by standing near their doors or windows when the siren buzzes at 5 pm that day.

He has further focused on the precautionary measures in his speech which are necessary to curb the COVID 19 crisis. The Prime Minister has highlighted the issue that Coronavirus has no remedy so being safe is the only way to fight it in current times. He has also asked people to avoid crowded places and adopt social distancing for the time being. The PM has also asked the elderly people not to step out of their homes for the next few days.

