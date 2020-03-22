Coronavirus Crisis: Section 144 imposed across Maharashtra; 75 districts to experience lockdown

Due to the rise in the Covid 19 positive cases in Maharashtra Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ordered to impose Section 144 across the state from Monday till March 31.

On 19th March 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that is related to the Janta Curfew which everyone needs to follow on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He has asked people to remain confined to their homes and not to step out between 7 am to 9 pm on the assigned day. According to him, it will be India’s way to fight the deadly Coronavirus. Not only this, but the Prime Minister also urged everyone to acknowledge all the doctors, nurses, journalists, municipal staff, etc. by standing near their doors or windows in the evening hours at 5 pm.

But due to the rise in the Covid 19 positive cases in Maharashtra Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday that the Janta Curfew will happen till Monday morning and not only this he subsequently ordered to impose Section 144 across the state from Monday till March 31. He said, "I would like to request everyone to continue Janata Curfew till tomorrow [Monday] morning. The number of cases has increased considerably. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra. Not more than 5 people can be gathered on roads." He added, "Maharashtra has entered into a very sensitive & important phase of Coronavirus pandemic. So I urge people to take all precautions in the fight against this virus."

(Also Read: Janta Curfew Mumbai: Sea link, Marine Drive wear deserted look as people stay indoors amid Covid 19 outbreak)

The Chief Minister further said that no international flights will land in Mumbai till March 31st. He has strictly advised people to stay indoors. He said, "Those who are self-quarantined are requested to stay indoors since the virus will now start to multiply and if we want to avoid it, we have maintained isolation even at home." He further announced that local trains, long-distance trains, bus services are also stopped. Intra-city bus services will continue only for those who are working for essential services. Groceries shops, milk and vegetable supplies and banks will be open.

He also said that only 5 percent of the government employees will continue to work. Earlier, it was 25 percent but they have brought the number further down. The Health Ministry confirmed that the total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 341. Centre and state governments decided to completely lock down 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported. The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Credits :India Today

Read More