Coronavirus: Delhi pizza delivery boy tests positive; Authorities put 72 families in quarantine; READ ON

As per reports, a Delhi-based pizza delivery boy tested positive for Coronavirus as a result of which 72 families have been quarantined.

After announcing a nationwide lockdown until April 13, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in another address to the nation, announced that the lockdown will be extended due to the rising case of Coronavirus in the country, and therefore, as we speak, the nationwide extension has been extended up till May 3, 2020. Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, the government has beefed up the security to ensure that people stay indoors and in order to make sure that the citizens of the country are indoors, the police officials of various states are coming up with new and unique ideas to pass on the message that at such trying times, it is imperative to stay home and stay indoors. From singing songs to celebrating festivals on the road, police officials are doing their bit to engage people and at the same time, spread cheer amongst them.

Now, in the latest, it is being reported that a pizza delivery boy in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has tested positive for Coronavirus and due to which, authorities has sent 72 families in quarantine where the boy delivered pizzas. Now since the pizza boy was delivering amidst the lockdown, post his detection, 72 families in nearby areas have also been quarantined. Talking about the pizza delivery boy, he is a resident of Savitri Nagar area in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi and after showing symptoms for around 20 days, he has finally tested positive as his Covid-19 test results came out on April 14. Now, the government authorities have identified 72 families in Malviya Nagar, and Hauz Khas area that he had visited in the past 20 days and these families have now been put under home quarantine. Following this case, 17 other pizza delivery boys who worked with him have also been put under institutional quarantine. Following this, Food delivery service provider Zomato has issued a clarification saying some of the deliveries made by the concerned restaurant were done via Zomato, however, they ensure that all their delivery boys are wearing a mask. “We are not sure whether the rider was infected at the time of delivery," the Zomato statement said. Talking about the capital, after Mumbai, Delhi has the second-highest number of Coronavirus cases in India and as per reports, over 1,500 people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in Delhi so far.

Talking about India’s Coronavirus situation, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 14,378 and 43 deaths reported till now, as per reports by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of these, 11,906 are active cases and 1991 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. According to the data released by the Health Ministry on April 18, the death toll in India has surged to 480. Post Maharashtra and New Delhi, Tamil Nadu has reported 1,267 Covid cases and Rajasthan has by far reported 1,131 cases. In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan instructed states that they should maintain the quality and standards while manufacturing PPEs, masks, ventilators and other equipment related to Coronavirus. Also, the Health Minister suggested that in case of any deviation from the quality is reported, stringent punishment will be fixed for the manufacturers. Also, we all know that despite India’s vast population, the nation is waging a brave battle against the novel Coronavirus, with the government proactively taking measures to announce nationwide lockdown. Now in the latest, it is being reported that the United States, which is facing the world’s worst Coronavirus crisis, is arranging flights to bring back its citizens from India, however, most of them feel safe in India and don’t want to go back. Also, Indians living and working in the US want to come back to India since they are unsure of the medical conditions in USA. As per reports, despite the availability of special flights, thousands from the US and the UK don’t want to go back homes and are willing to stay in India.

Credits :Twitter

