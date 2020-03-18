Coronavirus Delhi Update: Here’s how you need to prepare yourself for self quarantine to avoid COVID 19

Amid coronavirus outbreak in India, the national capital has also recorded eight cases so far. Take a look at steps to gear up yourself for self-quarantine.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak has hit India, several states have witnessed rapidly increasing cases of this highly contagious virus. Amid this crisis situation, the national capital has also recorded around 8 positive cases of COVID 19 which claimed one life in Delhi. Indeed, this outbreak has got Arvind Kejriwal led state government on the toes and the authorities have been taking stringent precautionary measures to combat this transmissible virus. From shutting down the schools, colleges, theatres, to urging people to practice social distancing, the state government has been putting in their efforts to curb COVID 19.

In fact, the authorities have also urged people to avoid going to social gathering places and also refrain from using public transport. It is also stated that self quarantine, which means avoiding contact with other individuals for some time, is the best way to prevent the widespread of the novel coronavirus. However, it isn’t easy to stay home especially in a fast-running metropolitan city like Delhi. But the below mentioned easy guidelines can help you make the most of this self quarantine period.

If you are a book lover, it is the best time to stock up your favourite novels and enjoy reading them.

Web series lovers can make the best of this break to binge watch their favourite shows on OTT platforms.

Talking about food, it is advised to have basic food available at your resident which include sugar, rice, salt, atta, instant noodles, processed products, cooking oil, etc

Products used for personal hygiene and sanitization like soaps, hand sanitizers and floor cleaners are a must have in this crisis situation.

While there is a frequent weather change in the national capital, it is advisable to take precautions against the weather to prevent oneself from cough and cold.

Don’t forget to visit a doctor if you are not feeling well and take proper medication

Meanwhile, we also urge the people not to stock up excessive products amid the coronavirus outbreak as it will add up to crisis situation. It is time to be safe, alert and kind towards each other.

Credits :Pinkvilla

