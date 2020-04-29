Coronavirus: Delhi woman names new born after police constable who helped her to reach hospital amid lockdown

As per reports, Delhi woman named her new born child after police constable, who helped her to reach the hospital amid lockdown. Read deets!

The Coronavirus pandemic has plagued the entire world and while the good news is that Goa and Manipur have been declared Coronavirus free states, the sad news is that other cities across the nation are witnessing an increase in the number of COVID 19 cases. After declaring a nationwide lockdown until April 13, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown until May 3, 2020, and while the health professionals and doctors and other COVID-19 warriors are doing their best to help the nation fight the pandemic, the COVID 19 infection has infected over 23,400 people in the country.

Now besides Bollywood actors extending their support towards the Coronavirus relief funds, police and doctors are doing their bit to ensure that everyone is safe. In the latest, as a heartwarming gesture, a Delhi police constable went out of his way to help a pregnant woman as Police Constable Dayavir Singh took a lady to the hospital during the lockdown. Post her delivery, the lady, by way of thanking the police for his help, named her new-born after him. That’s right! And when the police constable learnt about it, he said, “I'm happy that I could help her in these times. I feel honoured.”

In a similar fashion, a lady from Bareilly had named her newborn after a Noida police officer helped her husband to reach her when she was expecting their first baby amid the nationwide lockdown. According to the latest numbers released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India has surged past 30,000, with 1,594 new infections reported on Tuesday. Also, the total deaths due to the novel Coronavirus has gone to 937.

Credits :ANI

