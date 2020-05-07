Coronavirus: Despite hailstorm, Nainital locals maintain social distancing to buy alcohol outside liquor shop

Coronavirus: A social media video is going viral wherein people in Nainital are seen standing in a queue outside liquor shop to buy alcohol despite heavy rain and hailstorm

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown in order to tackle the COVID 19 pandemic by urging the citizens of the country to stay indoors. After extending the lockdown, finally the third phase of the nationwide lockdown has eased the rules and regulations, and in the latest, liquor stores have re-opened across India. Soon after liquor shops were opened, it led to a mayhem of sorts with people in great numbers queuing up outside shops and as a result, the government had to shut the stores as huge crowds gathered outside the outlets, flouting social distancing norms.

As part of the third phase of the lockdown, the Union Home Ministry has permitted standalone liquor shops- except in containment areas to re-open across the country. As per the rules and regulations, one, these shops that are allowed to remain open should not be located in markets and malls in urban areas and two, as per the rules, minimum six-feet social distancing should be maintained, with not more than five people being allowed inside a shop at a time. Now as soon as the liquor shops across the nation opened on Monday, scores of people rushed to buy alcohol as the shops were opened in Red, Orange and Green Zones and soon after, reports started doing the rounds that liquor worth 100 crores was sold in UP on day 1 lockdown relaxation. Now amidst a host of videos and photos of people queuing up outside liquor shops, one video that has gone viral on social media is from Nainital which shows locals standing in a queue outside liquor store while maintaining social distance but what is noteworthy is that people are standing outside the shops despite heavy rain and hailstorm.

One such video from Nainital was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Parveen Kaswan, on Twitter and Kaswan quoted Harivansh Rai Bachchan's iconic poem Agnipath and talked about how the people were standing in the queue, while battling all the odds. He wrote, “Agnipath...Agnipath...Agnipath. Outside a liquor shop. Today," adding, “Yes these warriors are from Nainital only. I thought I will not mention the place but since many have done that."

Credits :Twitter

