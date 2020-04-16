Coronavirus Effect in India: IPL 2020 suspended until further notice

As the lockdown in India has been extended to May 3, BCCI has announced the suspension of IPL 2020 until further notice in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the ongoing lockdown until May 3, 2020, to combat the spread of COVID 19 in India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) indefinitely. To note, the decision was taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Confirming the news of IPL 2020 suspension, BCCI even released an official statement that the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided to postpone the tournament until further notice as the health and safety of the citizen is their top priority in this crisis situation.

“Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID 19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended until further notice. The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remain our top priority and a such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcasters and Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so,” the BCCI said in a release.

To recall, IPL 2020, which was scheduled to begin from March 29, was earlier deferred until mid April given the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in the country. While IPL is considered to be a huge money spinner for BCCI, its suspension as of now will likely cause a huge loss. On the other hand, PM Modi had earlier announced a 21 day lockdown from March 25. However, as the situation in the country turned worse, the lockdown was extended by the government. Talking about the same, PM Modi asserted, “In my discussions with the state governments, and various stakeholders, one thing was unanimous: That we should extend the lockdown. So, I announce today that the lockdown will be extended till May 3.”

Credits :India Today

