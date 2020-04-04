Coronavirus Effect in Maharashtra: Couple takes nuptial vows on a video call during lockdown

As the lockdown continues to prevail in India, a couple is Maharashtra solemnized their marital vows on a video call.

The coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown across India to fight the deadly health scare has forced us to stay in home quarantine. It goes without saying that this health scare has brought life to a standstill in the nation. While we are not advised not to step out of the house in this time of crisis, our day to day life has certainly taken a toll. And what if someone was supposed to get married during these days? While it would be a panic situation for anyone, a couple in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad came out with an interesting way to get married during the lockdown along with abiding by the restrictions imposed by the authorities.

According to a report published in India Today, this Aurangabad couple exchanged their nuptial vows on a video call on Friday. The decision was taken in wake of the ongoing lockdown wherein the banquet halls have been closed and all the gathering, movement of people has been restricted across the nation to curtail the spread of coronavirus which has crossed the toll of 3082 in India.

Talking about the wedding, groom’s father Mohammad Gayaz stated that the marriage was fixed around six months ago when coronavirus wasn’t in the scene. And while the lockdown was imposed in India, the groom’s family brought the elders of the family together in their home and solemnized the wedding on a video call

On the other hand, Mufti Anis ur Rehman, who was the Qazi in the wedding, stated that both the families are happy with the marriage which was a simple one and took place within a minimal cost.

