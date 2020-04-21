Coronavirus: Female auto rickshaw driver offers rides to needy people in Mumbai free of cost amid lockdown

As per reports, a female auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai is offering free rides to needy people amid lockdown; Read on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors and maintain social distancing because amid the Coronavirus pandemic, that is the need of the hour. While initially, PM Modi announced lockdown until April 13, 2020, however, due to the rising cases of COVID 19, Narendra Modi extended the lockdown until May 3, 2020. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in India, as we speak, has surged to 18,601 with 47 deaths and 1336 new cases reported. Of these, 14,759 are active cases while 3251 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. Talking about the death toll, the numbers have gone past 590 while one person has migrated to another country.

Now amidst the Coronavirus scare, while Bollywood celebs are doing their bit to contribute to the relief funds, actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Sood, as per reports, have come forward to offer their offices/hotels as quarantine centers, and in the latest, it is being reported that a female auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai has decided to offer free rides to the needy people during the Coronavirus lockdown. That’s right! Going by the name of Shital Sarode, the auto-rickshaw driver hailing from Mumbai’s Ghatkoper area, is doing her bit of social service by offering free rides during lockdown to needy people who want to reach from one place to another. Talking to ANI, Shital said, “I am driving auto-rickshaw in lockdown so that I can help the people in this difficult time. I feel happy. I am not doing this work for money. Prior to lockdown, I was driving rickshaw and earned money for my family. But now I am driving auto-rickshaw for social service and to help the people in need.”

Well, in such difficult times, when daily wage works are suffering, Shital has decided to do some social service by helping the needy people who don’t have enough money to reach from one place to another. Adding, Shital said that she makes sure to help the poor people and drop them to the place where the food is distributed for them.

Credits :ANI

