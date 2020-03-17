Coronavirus: Gurugram authorities urge MNCs, BPOs to allow employees to work from home amid COVID 19 pandemic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The authorities in Gurugram have issued an advisory to MNCs and BPOs to let the employees to work from home until March 31.

After Haryana witnessed its first case of coronavirus after a Gurugram woman tests positive of this highly transmissible virus. And while the state government has been taking precautionary measures to prevent the widespread of the novel coronavirus, the authorities have in Gurugram have urged to the MNCs, BPOs and corporate offices to allow the employees to work from home until the end of this month. The measure has been taken given the intense situation of the upsurge in the cases of COVID 19 in the country.

In fact, the Gurugram administration has also issued an advisory to the offices in the IT hub of national capital which stated that the employees should be allowed to work from home until March 31, 2020. “All MNCs, IT firms, industries, BPOs, corporate offices situated in district Gurugram are advised to allow their officer/employees to work from home till March 31, 2020, with immediate effect to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 in the larger public interest,” read the advisory. To note, Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also urged the MNCs and BPOs to reduce the attendance in the offices and take a step forward to allow the employees to work from home.

“A large number of people are working in big offices of multinational companies in Gurgaon. The government has already directed that more than 200 people should not gather at one place. Similarly, I appeal to managers at MNCs to keep attendance low at their offices and allow as many people as possible to work from home. Jobs related to IT can definitely do this. I appeal to MNCs to take a step forward positively,” Khattar was quoted saying.

On the other hand, the national capital has recorded around 8 confirmed cases of Coronavirus including a death. The Delhi government has been taking precautionary measures and have shut down the schools, colleges, theatres and historical monuments to combat COVID 19.

Credits :India Today

