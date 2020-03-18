Coronavirus Haryana Update: Check out the safety tips and self quarantine measure amid COVID 19 scare

As the toll of coronavirus cases reaches 17 today, here is an important guideline to keep this highly contagious virus at bay.

After a 44 year old Gurugram resident was tested positive of the novel Coronavirus today, the toll in Haryana has reached 17. Needless to say, the outbreak has created a situation of frenzy among the citizens as the World Health Organization has declared COVID 19 a pandemic. However, the state government has got on their toes and have been taking all the precautionary measures do combat the deadly virus. From shutting down the universities to closing the restaurants, several efforts are being taken to deal with the crisis.

And while Gurugram is considered to be the IT hub of the national capital, the authorities have issued an advisory for the MNCs, BPOs and corporate offices to allow the employees to work from home until the end of this month. In fact, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also urged the MNCs, BPOs and other offices to reduce the attendance in the offices in order to prevent the widespread of this highly contagious virus. Meanwhile, it is also advised that people should practice self-quarantine to battle against coronavirus outbreak.

So, amid this crisis, here are the safety tips which one needs to follow to keep Coronavirus at bay.

Wash your hands at regular intervals and don’t forget to use sanitizers.

Keep your personal hygiene products available with you.

Self-quarantine is essential which means spending time with yourself instead of going out in a crowded place.

Talking about the food items, keep sure you have basic items at your place.

Make sure you don’t stock up things unnecessarily, be it food, masks or hand sanitizers.

Prefer working from home and don’t leave the house if not required. Also, avoid using public transport.

Consult a doctor if you have symptoms of Coronavirus but not after just two sneezes.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More