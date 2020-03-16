Coronavirus: Here are the New Delhi helpline numbers and test lab details

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: Check out the list of helpline numbers and lab test details for New Delhi residents right here.

Coronavirus which is a pandemic is unfortunately on the rise with the number of confirmed cases increasing by the day. In India too, the total number of confirmed cases is now 110 and two deaths. Globally there are 163,930 positive cases with 6,420 deaths, across 141 countries. For the unversed, there is no potential treatment or vaccine, however, the work towards is on and soon vaccine trials will start off. As per the latest updates, seven people from Delhi were tested positive for coronavirus and the second death due to the virus was reported from New Delhi. For the unversed, a 69-year-old passed away on March 13.

As per the latest report, New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be conducting his review meetings via video conferencing of all district authorities today to discuss the containment measures against the spread of novel Coronavirus. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary & Health Secretary will also join. There will be a meeting of several Union Ministers on coronavirus today at Nirman Bhawan.

Coronavirus: Below are the helpline numbers and lab test details of Delhi.

New Delhi: Coronavirus helpline numbers

The Indian government has set up 24/7 helpline numbers for all the states and UTs for all types of queries and other related support of the virus. The helpline numbers for Delhi residents are as follows:

Central Helpline Number: +91-11-23978043

Delhi Helpline Number: 011-22307145, 22300012, 22300036

Email: ncov2019@gmail.com

New Delhi: Coronavirus test labs

Coronavirus lab testing has been started in two medical institutes in Delhi viz,:

All India Institute Medical Sciences, Delhi

National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi

The government has authorized the following hospitals to collect and provide samples for COVID-19 testing:

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial

Lal Bahadur Shastri

Baba Saheb Ambedkar

Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya

Babu Jagjivan Ram

Hindu Rao

Coming to the novel Coronavirus, the symptoms of the same are:

Fever

Dry cough

Difficulty in Breathing

Runny nose

Headache

Diarrhoea

Pneumonia

Nausea

How to prevent Coronavirus infection:

Make sure you clean your hands often with soap and water, at least for 20 seconds

Cover your mouth with tissue, handkerchiefs or flexed elbow while coughing and sneezing.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Sanitize high-traffic objects and places at home, office among others.

Stay at home if you are sick.

Stay away from large gatherings and travel

Self-quarantine

