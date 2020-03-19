Coronavirus hits Mumbai’s bars and discos as Deputy Commissioner orders them to shut down till March 31

On Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, N Ambika ordered the pubs, discos in Mumbai to shut down. Restaurants, on the other hand, are closing down voluntarily.

The Coronavirus outbreak has affected several countries and now, in India, COVID-19 has led to several places being shut down. With the number of cases testing positive for Coronavirus on the rise, the government and authorities are imposing restrictions on social gatherings and public places. After theatres and malls were asked to be shut down, on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, N Ambika ordered the pubs, bars, discos in Mumbai to be shut down owing to the scare of Coronavirus.

As per reports, the deputy commissioner of Police asked all places of dance, bars, pubs and discos to be shut down till March 31 as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the disease. The step has come after the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 42 and overall cases in India has gone up to 170. Owing to the closure of bars and pubs, NRAI also held a meeting to discuss the restaurants in the city.

NRAI asked restaurants in the city to voluntarily shut down keeping in mind the safety of their own employees and everyone else. Priyank Sukhija, Director of First Fiddle group who have restaurants like Lord of the drinks, Plum by Bent Chair, Rocky Star, Warehouse Cafe, JLWA, Teddy Boy and more in Mumbai, announced that they will be shut down till March 31 for the safety of people in Mumbai. Social gathering places like FLEA Bazaar, Ishaara, SOCIAL, antisocial, and more also announced shutdown to keep the people in the city safe. Hence, several other outlets in the city may also announce shutdown in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Mumbai.

