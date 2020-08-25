Coronavirus: If Sputnik V was made available to you would you get vaccinated? VOTE & COMMENT

It was recently revealed that Russia is looking at India as a production partner for Gam-COVID-Vac aka Sputnik V, a COVID vaccine candidate. Vote and comment to let us know if you'd be willing to get vaccinated if Sputnik V was made available to you.

2020 has been a truly tragic year owing to the coronavirus pandemic which refuses to die down even months later. According to an ANI tweet, "India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 31 lakh mark with 60,975 fresh cases and 848 deaths in the last 24 hours." Moreover, the Ministry of Health revealed, "The COVID-19 case tally in the country rises to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 58,390 deaths."

For now, all eyes are on Gam-COVID-Vac aka Sputnik V which is apparently a COVID vaccine candidate. While it was registered on August 11, Sputnik V has been developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia. In an interview with India Today, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund which is in charge of funding Sputnik V shared, "Moscow is keen to manufacture COVID vaccine Sputnik V in India... We have great cooperation with India, Indian scientists and Indian manufacturers. They understand our technology."

When it comes to the reason why Russia is interested in bringing India on board as a production partner, Dmitriev explained that India has invested heavily in the vaccine sector with top companies and manufacturing capabilities that already exist in India.

"We are working with twenty countries including India, Saudi Arabia and UAE. We want to make this vaccine affordable and accessible with production partners around the world," Kirill added to India Today.

This begs the question; if Sputnik V were made available to you, would you get vaccinated? Vote below and share your views in the comments section below.

Would you get vaccinated with 'Sputnik V' if it's made available?#SputnikV #COVID19 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 24, 2020

