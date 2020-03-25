Coronavirus Impact: Usage of books, comics and gaming applications escalate in India due to COVID 19 lockdown

Reports suggest that the usage of books, comics and gaming applications have increased in India drastically amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

Intending to control the spread of Coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a countrywide lockdown on March 24, 2020. The lockdown will be observed for 21 days until April 14. While the lockdown throughout the country was called for yesterday, states have been requesting people to stay indoors for quite some time now. As such, many have been practicing self-isolation and quarantine. With most of the people housebound, they are finding different ways to kill time and escape boredom.

While some are indulging in culinary skills, others are exploring their hidden talents. But, the majority are hooked to their mobile phones and books. How do we know? Well, a report by the Bengaluru-based InMobi Group states that the usage of books, comics and gaming apps has skyrocketed in the last two months in the country. People are glued to their mobiles for news, information, entertainment, games and merely keeping themselves engaged in some activity. The report is titled 'Covid-19 Consumer Insights: India'. It has analyzed aggregated data from the first week of January to 11 March 2020. The collated report gives an insight into the location trends across India and changes in the in-app behavior of the consumers in the said period.

The report states that India has noticed a growth of 200% in the usage of books and comic apps. While a 110% growth is seen in the usage of gaming apps, the browsing app activity escalated by 37%. People are involving in image and video editing apps by 60% more than the previous times due to remote working. The usage of gaming applications saw a rise during the initial days of the Coronavirus outbreak, the numbers have been decreasing since 12 February. It further added that spike in traffic to arcade, strategy and trivia apps is also noticed.

Books and comics apps have also received a boost since school, colleges and universities have been shut down. They gained steep popularity in the first week of March. Online learning and reading have also become popular, while Indian comics have made their archives available free for a month.

Web browsers such as Microsoft Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari are the largest sources to collect information. Thus, there has been a slow and steady increase in the usage of these applications since 12 February 2020. While at the end of January the activity on these apps was decreasing, it suddenly rose after the first COVID-19 case was reported. Flight tracking and booking app activities also saw a surge as people were panicked to return home.

