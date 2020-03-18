Coronavirus IMPACTS seafood market; Covid 19 scare results in prices shooting up by 60 percent in Mumbai

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rumours surrounding the consumption of poultry has led to a drop in the cost of chicken. This has also paved the way for the rise in the prices of seafood products in Mumbai.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases in India. With another Covid-19 case confirmed as of this morning in Pune, March 18, the total number of cases reached 42 today. Amid the growing number of cases, Mumbai's fish market has seen a price hike due to the Coronavirus scare. Due to the rumours over the consumption of chicken and mutton causing panic, the price of seafood has shot up drastically. As per an ANI report, the prices have hiked by 50 to 60 per cent in Mumbai.

Both freshwater and sea fish have witnessed a price hike. The price hike has not only impacted households but also sea-food restaurants and eateries serving fish dishes. As per an Andheri fisherwoman, a medium-sized pomfrets pair is currently being sold at Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,400. A small-sized Bombay Duck goes for Rs 200 to Rs 300 per portion. Surmai and ravas command a price of Rs 700 to Rs 1,000. Prawns between range between Rs 500 and Rs 800 per portion.

While the seafood price has increased, the price tag on poultry had dropped. Chicken prices have dropped down to Rs 100 from Rs 220. A Mulund resident Neha Korgaonkar told Pinkvilla, "The Bombay Duck which usually cost Rs 100 is now sold for Rs 250 and beyond. The prawns which were also available for Rs 100 are now priced at Rs 350 and above". She further mentioned that their monthly budget has also gone for a toss as even vegetables' prices have soared. And that less of groceries are available in the market due to COVID-19.

